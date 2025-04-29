Prescott Man Arrested on Felony Charges after Standoff with S.W.A.T. – Prescott Police Department

On April 28, 2025, at approximately 1:06 P.M., the Prescott Police Department was requested to respond to an agency assist from the Prescott Fire Department to an address in the 400 Block of South Montezuma Street after they learned a medical call they responded to was potentially a domestic violence incident. It was reported by the Fire Department that the male subject on scene may have assaulted the female patient they were attempting to treat for injuries.

Once officers arrived on scene they encountered a male subject, identified as Travis James a 33-year-old Prescott man, as well as his mother who was being treated by Prescott Fire for injuries. When officers attempted to contact James, he became uncooperative with officers and assaulted one of the officers by puncturing an aerosol can with an unknown weapon and threw the object striking the officer. James then ran inside his apartment and attempted to slam the door and escape detention from our officers. Not knowing if the suspect was armed, the officers did not follow the suspect inside of his residence and instead remained outside and surrounded the structure. Officers learned the suspect was armed with several knives located inside the residence and began making announcements from the outside for him to come out.

After many unsuccessful attempts at ordering the suspect to exit the residence the Prescott Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) was called to assist with a felony criminal barricade. Once on scene officers from our Crisis Negotiation Unit immediately began calling the suspect on his cell phone and gave him commands over a loudspeaker to exist the residence. After noncompliance, the SWAT team used less than lethal tools, tactics and technology in an attempt to remove the suspect from the residence. SWAT officers then made entry into the residence and located an area where it appeared the suspect entered the attic space above the apartment. It was determined that the suspect could potentially move to other apartments through the attic space.

SWAT officers searched the attic space and the adjoining apartments and located the suspect hiding in another apartment. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and no injuries were reported to any of the officers or the suspect. James was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault, Burglary as well as a valid arrest warrant out of Coconino County.

This incident caused the closure of the 400 Block of South Montezuma for several hours and displaced many residents and business owners as well. This was excellent work done by our Fire Department, Patrol Officers and our SWAT team to bring this very tense situation to a peaceful resolution. We are committed to protecting our community and want to remind everyone that if you need us, we are here.