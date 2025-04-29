Border Residents Describe Dramatic Change in Trump’s First 100 Days – The Epoch Times

Photo: Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem observes federal law enforcement and their partners assisting with immigration enforcement efforts in Chantilly, V.A. (DHS photo by Mikaela McGee)

In Starr County, Texas, Marcus Canales told The Epoch Times that the past 100 days under President Donald Trump have made him wonder if he is living in “the matrix,” the fictional, computer-generated world made famous in the 1999 Hollywood science fiction movie of the same name.

That is because of the night-and-day difference in the number of illegal immigrants he has seen in the county since Trump took back the White House. In the 2024 presidential election, Trump scored historic gains in this heavily Hispanic county, and it went red for the first time in 130 years.

“Oh, the man gets an A-plus,” Canales, a retired teacher, said. “I mean, compared to where we were—at an F-minus.”

He said he no longer sees illegal immigrants sitting along the side of the road waiting to be picked up by Border Patrol agents, who now seem less busy.

In the past, he said, he would see agents speed past him, but now they drive through town a lot more slowly.

“I would go from now until doomsday voting for the man,” Canales, a local GOP chairman, said. “Sometimes you just need these hard-hitting individuals who don’t play cutesy.”

Canales said the country needed someone as tough as Trump to secure the border and deport illegal immigrants. Some 11 million people came into the United States unlawfully under the Biden administration, with most crossing along the southwest border.

“We, the voters, wanted this,” Canales said. “Trump is just following our mandate.”

Closing the U.S. southern border and deporting those who are in the country unlawfully was a top campaign promise that helped Trump win the White House for a second term.

Arrests of illegal immigrants by Customs and Border Protection have plummeted since Trump took office. February and March totals were each less than 30,000. In 2024, during those same months, monthly illegal immigrant arrests hovered close to 250,000.

At an April 28 White House news conference, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said that during the president’s first 100 days, only nine illegal immigrants have been released into the United States.

In 2024, from Jan. 20 to April 1, during President Joe Biden’s term, 184,000 illegal immigrants were released, he said.

In an AtlasIntel poll released in March, Trump received his highest marks on immigration, with 52 percent of 2,550 respondents saying his performance was excellent or good. The poll’s error of margin was 2 percent.

In an Epoch Times online survey conducted from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30 with 54,144 respondents, more than 81 percent of participants said they approved of deporting illegal immigrants.

Trump’s whole-of-government approach to securing the border involves executive orders, the military, and the enforcement of existing immigration laws, some of which have seldom been used since the founding.

Executive Action

On day one, Trump signed 10 border-related executive actions, setting the stage for deportation operations and a focus on illegal immigration, crime, and fentanyl.

“All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came,” Trump said during his inaugural address.

Just after Trump was sworn in, his administration ended the use of the CBP One phone app, which had allowed nearly 1 million people who would otherwise be considered illegal immigrants to make appointments with federal border agents to enter the country.

The administration rebranded the app as CBP Home. It now allows illegal immigrants to self-deport.

Besides declaring a national emergency and directing troops to the border, Trump signed orders to reinstate the Remain in Mexico policy, end “catch-and-release,” build a border wall, designate criminal cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, end refugee resettlement and birthright citizenship, and enhance immigrant vetting. Several of these initiatives have since been challenged in court.

Terrorists and Tariffs

Trump took aim at Mexican cartels by designating them as terrorist organizations while pressuring the governments of Mexico and Canada with tariffs for their role in exacerbating the United States’ fentanyl crisis. China was also a target of tariffs for its role in fentanyl trafficking.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times to 100 times more potent than morphine, making it one of the most deadly drugs available. Other analogs of fentanyl, such as carfentanil—often used by cartels as a cheap way to increase the potency of other illicit drugs—can be 100 times more potent than fentanyl. Even a microgram is fatal to humans.

The designations of Mexico-based cartels include the Sinaloa Cartel, the Gulf Cartel, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, the United Cartels, the La Nueva Familia Michoacana organization, and the Cartel of the Northeast.

In addition, Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang and La Mara Salvatrucha transnational gang (commonly known as MS-13), were designated as foreign terrorist organizations.

In February, Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada in response to illegal immigration and fentanyl flowing into the United States via those countries.

China was also slapped with a 10 percent tariff for its role in supplying precursor chemicals needed for fentanyl production to criminal cartels. This was later increased to 20 percent.

Since then, tariffs on Mexico and Canada, which went into effect in April, have been modified for some products. Still, they have prompted Mexico and Canada to bolster efforts at their borders to stop fentanyl trafficking.

In a White House statement, the administration said that illicit distribution networks for bringing contraband drugs such as fentanyl into the country had created a national emergency and a public health crisis.

Overdoses from fentanyl have become a national crisis, as traffickers smuggle the drug mainly over the U.S. southern border with Mexico. Fentanyl overdoses killed some 75,000 Americans in 2023 alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The drop in illegal immigration has also helped lower crime and save lives, according to Homan.

“We had a quarter million Americans dead from fentanyl that came across an open border,“ he said. ”President Trump’s policy saves lives every day.”

Marquita Berry’s son was one of those killed in 2023.

James Stafford, 30, had been struggling with an addiction to pain pills when Berry found him in his bedroom, dead from fentanyl poisoning.

She said she believes that her son went looking for pain relief in the small town of Richburg, South Carolina, only to find death in a fentanyl-laced pill.

So far, she approves of Trump’s efforts to secure the border and stop fentanyl from killing more Americans.

“By putting the tariffs on—that shows he’s trying even harder,” she said, noting that Trump appears to be doing everything in his power to stop the drug trafficking.

“I think it’s working,” she said. “I think it’s going to take him a little while.”

Military Mission

The military’s role at the border involves allowing troops and National Guardsmen to build barriers and finish the wall along the U.S.–Mexico border, a major campaign promise of the president since he entered politics.

Trump has directed the military to “prioritize the protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the United States along our national borders.”

The directive aims to seal national borders by ordering the military to repel “forms of invasion, including unlawful mass migration, narcotics trafficking, human smuggling, and other criminal activities.”

While the president’s efforts cannot bring back her son, Berry said they could save the children and grandchildren of countless others across the country.

Berry said she does not hear about as many fentanyl deaths in the community as she used to.

“I’ve got four grandkids,” she said. “I don’t want them to be able to get their hands on it.”

Force Multiplier

During his first 100 days, the Trump administration has prioritized deporting dangerous illegal immigrants and the 1.4 million foreign nationals with final deportation orders—a tall task even for the federal government.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) does not have the manpower to round up and deport millions of illegal immigrants.

To help solve that problem, Trump signed an order directing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to maximize state law enforcement assistance in enforcing immigration law through what is known as 287(g) agreements.

The agreements allow state law enforcement, such as sheriff’s departments, “to perform the functions of immigration officers in relation to the investigation, apprehension, or detention of aliens in the United States under the direction and the supervision of the Secretary of Homeland Security.”

The agreements include three models: the Jail Enforcement Model, which identifies and processes removable aliens in jails; the Task Force Model, which allows local officers limited immigration authority with oversight from ICE; and the Warrant Service Officer Model, which allows ICE to train and certify local law enforcement officers to serve and execute administrative warrants on aliens in their jails.

All but a dozen states already have at least one 287(g) agreement in place, according to ICE. As of mid-April, ICE had another 64 applications pending for the program.

Law enforcement in red states such as Florida and Texas are leading the way.

The Florida Sheriffs Association has announced that all 67 county jails in the state have signed agreements to work with ICE on immigration enforcement.

In Texas, some 26 county sheriff’s departments have 287(g) agreements. The state has 254 counties.

Deportations

Deportations under the Trump administration have been a priority. According to Homan, 139,000 illegal immigrants have been removed from the country since Jan. 20.

To speed up deportations, the president has invoked the Alien Enemies Act. This 1798 law that has been seldom used allows the government to detain and expel foreign nationals without a hearing during “any invasion or predatory incursion … by any foreign nation or government.”

In his proclamation invoking the law, Trump said that Tren de Aragua is perpetrating such an invasion “at the direction, clandestine or otherwise,” of Venezuela’s socialist regime.

Trump’s deportation efforts, including his invocation of the Alien Enemies Act, have been met with a raft of legal challenges. Nonprofits bringing the lawsuits have contended, among other arguments, that the government has overstepped its authority and denied deportees due process.

Some of the deportation cases have made it to the Supreme Court via emergency motions.

In early April, the Supreme Court allowed the administration’s deportations under the law to proceed, but required the Trump administration to provide notice to deportees before their removal flights.

In a separate case, the Supreme Court on April 19 temporarily blocked the administration from using the law to deport a group of Venezuelan men in Texas alleged to be part of a criminal gang.

Felix Cano, a retired veteran who was part of the red wave along the Texas border that voted Trump in for a second term, said he gives Trump high marks for his handling of the border so far.

Photo: Army veteran Felix Cano, 42, of Weslaco, Texas, speaks during a rally in McAllen, Texas, on Nov. 9, 2024. Bobby Sanchez/The Epoch Times

He said that in his town of Weslaco, which is about seven miles from the Texas–Mexico border, he has noticed fewer migrant tents set up on the Mexico side of the nearby international bridge.

Cano said Trump has demonstrated that new laws pushed by the Biden administration were not needed to control the border.

Instead, Trump used existing laws and executive orders to turn things around, he said.

“Boom, it just went down,” he said. “It’s unbelievable—with a stroke of a pen.”

Cano said he is in favor of deporting criminal illegal immigrants to El Salvador and that he does not understand why Democrats and activists are trying to keep them in the country.

Tren de Aragua, a violent gang tied to drug and human trafficking, had been taking over hotels in Texas and apartments in Colorado, he noted.

“We don’t need that type of crime here,” he said.

Democrats have used the issue as a way to push back against the Trump administration’s aggressive deportation efforts. They contend that illegal immigrants are entitled to due process.

They pointed to the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an MS-13 gang member and illegal immigrant living in Maryland who was deported back to his native El Salvador, as an example of what could go wrong.

The Trump administration said in early court filings that Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador in error. A judge issued a deportation order for Abrego Garcia in 2019 based on an immigration court’s finding that he is a member of the MS-13 gang, but another judge shielded him from being removed to El Salvador, agreeing that he might be in danger there from a rival gang.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on April 10 that the Trump administration must “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return.

However, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said during a visit to the White House days later that he would not release him. The Trump administration has said that it cannot force the Salvadoran government to release Abrego Garcia.

The case is ongoing in the court system.