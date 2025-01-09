Gosar Statement on Biden Signing VETS Safe Travel Act into Law

Photo courtesy of DepositPhotos
Congressman Paul Gosar issued the following statement after Joe Biden signed into law H.R. 7365, the Veterans Expedited TSA Screening (VETS) Safe Travel Act, bipartisan legislation introduced by Congressman Gosar that would provide expedited security screening under the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) PreCheck program to severely injured or disabled veterans free of charge:
“I am very pleased that my bill, HR 7365 – the VETS Safe Travel Act, has been signed by Mr. Biden and is now the law of the land and will provide TSA’s PreCheck program to severely injured or disabled veterans free of charge.
As I previously noted, No American veteran, particularly disabled veterans, should be hassled at our airports,” stated Congressman Gosar.
Background:
Congressman Gosar introduced the VETS Safe Travel Act on February 15, 2024 and the legislation successfully passed the House of Representatives on December 10, 2024. On December 19, 2024, the legislation passed the Senate in an expedited procedure requiring unanimous consent. On January 4, 2025 Joe Biden signed it into law.
Under the VETS Safe Travel Act, the Department of Veterans Affairs would certify that a veteran is severely injured and therefore eligible to apply for the TSA PreCheck program free of charge. TSA would process the veteran’s application, granting access to the TSA PreCheck program provided they successfully pass the necessary background check and interview process.
Using information from the Department of Veterans Affairs, approximately 325,000 veterans would become eligible for this free PreCheck screening program.
Supported by:
Wounded Warrior Project, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, Blinded Veterans Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Operation Second Chance, Inc., Unified Arizona Veterans, Texas Coalition of Veteran Organizations, and Veterans Airlift Command.
A copy of the bill text can be found by clicking here.
