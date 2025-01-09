Update on Suspicious Death Investigation – Prescott Police Department

Through the course of this investigation, it was determined that the victim, Steven Bacon, had received multiple stab wounds to his torso which resulted in his death. Investigators were able to identify 31-year-old Prescott resident, John Spencer as a possible suspect in this case. On December 30, 2024, investigators received information that Spencer had made statements admitting his involvement in this incident. An arrest warrant was issued for Spencer who was believed to be near the town of Valle, Arizona.

On the morning of January 1, 2025, Spencer was located by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies near Valle, Arizona where he was taken into custody. Spencer was subsequently turned over to Prescott Police Investigators and later booked into the Yavapai County Jail for Second Degree Murder.

Original release:

On December 19, 2024, at approximately 10:00 pm. Prescott Police Officers responded to the 900 block of Fair Street after receiving a call regarding a check welfare on a subject who had not been heard from. As officers were responding the call escalated into a medical response call as the subject was found but unresponsive in his home.

Upon arrival, officers located 67-year-old Steven Bacon of Prescott, who was unresponsive. Live saving measures were attempted but the victim was declared deceased at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the victim were suspicious and detectives were called to the scene to take over the investigation.

Currently, this incident is actively being investigated. We ask that anyone with information pertaining to this investigation please call Detective Jeremy Brazell at (928) 777-1920 X 5642, Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip online by going to yavapaisw.com.

