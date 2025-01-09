Badgers Return Home to Blow Out Coconino

Photo: Uriah Tenette, who was named Sports Illustrated National High School Player of the Week at the end of December, scored 32 points in the win over Coconino. The senior is averaging 28.8 per game.

The Prescott Badgers opened up Grand Canyon Region play with a 75-44 win over the Coconino Panthers in the Badger Dome.

It had been roughly three weeks since the Badgers had played a home game and coming off two highly competitive tournaments, Prescott looked very happy to back in their house.

Uriah Tenette dazzled the crowd with four slam dunks on his way to a game high 32 points. The Badgers opened up quickly 7-0 before the Panthers could muster a basket. The lead would grow to 18-5 as Tenette put down three of his dunks in the first six minutes. Tenette, along with Cooper Magnett, Josiah Peoples, and Sebashtyn Vanderploeg all nailed three point baskets as Prescott built a commanding 28-9 lead after just the first eight minutes.

Zane Gaul had a relatively quiet game scored a pair of buckets in the second quarter and finished with nine, while disrupting the Coconino game in the paint. When Peoples put in a rebound for a basket at the end of the first half, the Badgers had a 50-18 lead.

Prescott used most of the second half to get everyone into the game as the two teams played pretty much an even contest down the stretch. A running clock made quick work of the fourth quarter in a game that lasted just over an hour. Ten different Badgers scored and the team made eleven three point baskets.

The Badgers improve to (7-5) on the season and are (1-0) in the Grand Canyon Region with the big rivalry game tonight in Prescott Valley versus the Bradshaw Mountain Bears. Game time is 7pm. Coconino has now dropped three straight and are (2-1) in the GCR, and (8-5) overall.

PRESCOTT BADGERS 75, COCONINO PANTHERS 44

COCONINO (44)-Nelson 2 0-0 6, Parker 1 0-2 2, Greene 3 0-1 6, Hua 7 2-3 16, Guinan 2 0-0 5, Hanley 1 1-2 3, Mortensen 2 0-0 4, Victor 0 0-0 0, Duarte 0 0-0 0. 18 3-8 44.

PRESCOTT (75)-Magnett 2 0-0 5, Tenette 13 3-4 32, Vanderploeg 2 0-0 5, Gaul 4 1-1 9, Richardson 1 0-0 3, Fundalewicz 2 0-0 5, Peoples 3 0-0 8, Diener 0 0-0 0, Bernardo 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-0 3, Golleher 1 0-0 3, Klienman 0 0-0 0, Stedman 0 0-0 0. 30 4-5 75.

Score by Quarters- 1 2 3 4 – T

Coconino 9 9 14 12 – 44

Prescott 28 22 15 10 – 75

Three Pointers- C (3)-Nelson 2, Guinan 1, P (11)- Tenette 3, Peoples 2, Vanderploeg 1, Fundalewicz 1, Magnett 1, Richardon 1,Golleher 1, Miller 1,

Total Fouls- C (7), P (9)

Fouled Out-None

Bella Abt scored 20 and Addie Prisciandaro added 19 to lead the Prescott Lady Badgers to a 66-46 win over the Coconino Lady Panthers in Flagstaff.

Prescott (1-0) in the Grand Canyon Region and (11-4) overall will face rival Bradshaw Mountain Lady Bears (1-0), (6-5), tonight at 5:30 pm in Prescott Valley.

