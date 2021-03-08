Dr. Lyle Rapacki talks with Shelby B. and Steve Robinson about the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, the forensic audit, and the shredded ballots that were found in a dumpster this last weekend.
Today: March 18, 2021 7:47 am
10 thoughts on “Arizona Today with the We the People Arizona Alliance 3/8/2021”
Dear Dr. Lyle Rapacki, thank you for the video and update. Also, thank you to Prescott eNews.
Thank You Dr. Lyle and thank you to the Arizona Legislators who are doing the will of the People. God Bless You All
Buddy T
Roll Tide Alabama
Thank you for your update Dr Lyle. I check your postings and interviews on YouTube and have been following the 2020 post-election information like a pit bull holding on to a bone. I believe your sincerity is genuine however I’ve become very disappointed with what seems to be the ineptitude of the AZ State Senate. I am so saddened and frustrated with what seems to be 2 steps forward and 10 backward. As you have said the whole US is watching along with countries around the globe. I stumbled across Jovan H. Pulitzer’s testimony in front of the Georgia State Senate hearing months ago. Everyone should watch it so they could understand what a “forensic” ballot examination means. I again became greatly hopeful that if there was a problem with the authenticity of the 2020 election that our “good” elected officials would see it through. To my dismay that has not been the case. Although I have no idea of what has been going on behind the scenes with the AZ Senators, I do know that the AZ people are counting on them to come through for them. It appears there are wolves amongst the sheep. The fleecing of the voters is at hand along with the heartbeat of our country. There seems to be the sin of great Pride involved with making a true and right decision to do what the people want and hire a team which includes Jovan Pulitzer. He came across with great irritation on a couple of his YouTube broadcasts but I understand his frustration with the “system” a what is NOT happening. This situation will never be resolved if our politicians continue to attempt to pull the wool over the eyes of their constituents. As a final note, wouldn’t you think that the Arizona Senator’s, instead of complaining about the overwhelming amount of emails and phone calls, would realize that this is how upset people are and want to get the kinematic examination of the original ballots done right? As it’s said, PRIDE goes before the fall.
Respectfully yours
Tanya Parker in Pennsylvania
PS …another crooked state
Well said, Thank you for the deep and sensible statements. I also hope they get Jovan Pulitzer to do the audit! otherwise it’s not really a proper inspection. Most of the evidence has already been destroyed anyway. It’s no longer about finding the truth – it’s now about prosecuting the people who destroyed evidence.
Well Said Tanya.
Great post !
Very well done Lyle and guests. And it was good to hear our Republican senate is being pummeled from both sides. Thanks to Karen Fann. Let’s hope the MCBOS is held responsible and many department directors are fired or jailed if possible.
Could you please announce where the meeting with yourself, Mike Lindell, etc. is going to be held on Wednesday. I went to the website but did not see it listed. Thankyou for keeping us informed.
Sue, it is at the Queen Creek Botanical Garden. 25002 S. 206th Street, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. In Queen Creek off Riggs Road, just east of Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre, west of Ellsworth Road. Website is https://qcgardens.org/
As time passes the swamp creatures are covering up the election fraud , nothing is being done to stop them from destroying evidence , why is there NOT 24 hr a day security of the ballots and machines ? Citizens must take charge the states not going to help . People have to get involved and take back our country before it’s too late enough is enough ,this whole country was duped by the anti America movement with massive election fraud. Past the time to stand up and fight back .