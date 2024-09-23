Fourteen Years Running: Embry-Riddle Named Among Nation’s Great Colleges to Work For
For the 14th consecutive year, Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University has been named one of the nation’s Great Colleges to Work For,
Volunteers needed for Humboldt Community Smoke Alarm Walk, Saturday, October 5
CAFMA’s partnered with the Arizona Burn Foundation and Red Cross to bring a FREE smoke alarm installation event to Dewey-Humboldt
Badgers Survive, Send Vista Grande Home with First Loss
Photo: Uriah Tenette gave the Vista Grande defense fits while trying to bring him down The Prescott Badgers built a
FTC Says Social Media Giants Are Engaged in Mass Data Collection, Surveillance – The Epoch Times
Major social media and video streaming platforms are engaged in mass data collection and surveillance, putting people’s privacy at risk
Productivity to Surge With AI; Do the Politicians Know? -Inside Sources
There is every chance that the world’s industrial economies may be about to enjoy an incredible surge in productivity, something like
Welcoming AI into the classroom – Northern Arizona University
Image: An image generated by ChatGPT using the DALL-E platform to illustrate Brazelton’s project. ChatGPT generated this prompt: Create a
More About the Death of a Spouse – Social Security and You
Sometimes I’ll include something in a column about a broader topic that I think is just a small, almost insignificant
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December -Associated Press
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 11, 2024. Congressional
California governor signs law banning all plastic shopping bags at grocery stores – Associated Press
A plastic bag sits along a roadside in Sacramento, Calif., Oct. 25, 2013. “Paper or plastic” will no longer be
US not responsible for surge of violence in Sinaloa, American ambassador tells Mexico – Associated Press
A blue sheet covers a body found lying on the side of a road in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Saturday,
YCPT: More On the Parallel Economy, Part 2
Jim Arroyo, President of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team, continues his discussion of the parallel economy. As researchers and analysts,
A Vibrant Eternamente Celebrates Day of the Dead: Día de los Muertos Spectacular October 4
Día de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, is an under-appreciated treasure of a holiday, turning the memories of
Pine Ridge Marketplace Hosts Annual Pine Ridge Prowl Trick-or-Treat Event on October 26
Pine Ridge Marketplace is excited to invite the community to its family-friendly Pine Ridge Prowl Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 26,
Trump Declines Second Debate on CNN After Harris Agrees, Says It’s Too Late – The Epoch Times
Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 21 accepted an invitation from CNN to debate former President Donald Trump for a
HOLY COW! HISTORY: The Most Amazing Inventor You’ve Never Heard Of – Inside Sources
Inventor Peter Cooper Inspiration is unfair. Most inventors get a miserly one or two good ideas during their careers, while
If Kamala Harris is Elected – Buz Blog
“Inside every working anarchy, there’s an Old Boy Network” – Mitch Kapor Although she’s attempting to walk away from the political, economic
Opinion: Agent 00-Zero – Ann Coulter
After yet another assassination attempt on Donald Trump — or as The New York Times calls it, “what the FBI
Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot – Associated Press
A voter walks to a voting precinct prior to casting his ballot in the state’s primary election, Tuesday, July 30,
Takeaways from AP’s report on warning signs about suspect in apparent Trump assassination attempt – Associated Press
Ryan Wesley Routh takes part in a rally in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. At least four times,
Brazil drought punishes coffee farms and threatens to push prices even higher – Associated Press
Coffee producer Silvio Elias de Almeida tosses a handful of damaged coffee beans during an inspection of his plantation consumed