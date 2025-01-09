    Prescott eNews                     Prescott Valley eNews                                Chino Valley eNews

January 9, 2025
AARP Arizona Now Accepting 2025 Community Challenge Grant Applications

AARP Arizona invites local eligible non-profit organizations and governments across the country to apply for the 2025 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 5, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. AARP Community Challenge grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places, transportation, housing, digital connections, and more. Now in its ninth year, the program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for all residents, especially those age 50 and older.

“The Community Challenge is a critical part of how AARP Arizona works with local residents, advocates, and policymakers to make our communities better places to live for people of all ages, especially Arizonans 50 and over, and is excited to” said AARP Arizona State Director Dana Marie Kennedy.

This year, the AARP Community Challenge is accepting applications across three different grant opportunities. All projects must be consistent with AARP’s mission to serve the needs of people 50 and older along with other eligibility criteria.

  • Capacity-building microgrants are paired with additional resources, such as one-on-one coaching from national nonprofit organizations, webinars, cohort learning opportunities and more for improving walkability, bikeability; implementing safe, accessible home modifications; and disaster preparedness training.
  • Demonstration grants fund projects that encourage replication of exemplary local efforts. This year’s focus is on improving pedestrian safety with funding support from Toyota Motor North America; expanding high-speed internet access and adoption with funding support from Microsoft; reconnecting communities divided by infrastructure; and implementing housing choice design competitions.
  • Flagship grants support projects that improve public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; and community resilience.

“AARP is committed to creating communities where people of all ages and abilities can thrive,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. “The Community Challenge helps cities, towns and counties get things started with small improvements that can kick-start meaningful changes that improve people’s lives and strengthens the places they call home.”

Since 2017, AARP has invested $20.1 million toward 1,700 projects – including 36 in Arizona – nonprofit organizations, and government entities across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through the Community Challenge. The program aims to provide support to all community types, including rural, suburban and urban communities with a special focus on the needs of those 50 and older.

AARP Arizona works in collaboration with communities across the state, bringing people together, and providing resources and expertise to help make Arizona’s counties, towns and cities great places to live for people of all ages.

The Community Challenge is open to eligible 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), and 501(c)(6) nonprofit organizations and government entities. Other types of organizations are considered on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to tens of thousands for larger projects.

The application deadline is 5:00 p.m. Eastern, March 5, 2025. All projects must be completed by December 15, 2025. To submit an application and view past grantees, visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.

About AARP

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation’s largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP@AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

