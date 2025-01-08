Image by Victor Salazar from Pixabay
An introduced bill aims to examine teacher retention in Arizona.
If passed, the bill would require a study that would look at teacher retention and turnover, as well as other factors such as how long a teaching job remains open.
The first study would be due at the end of the year if the bill passes, and it would become an annual requirement. The Arizona Department of Education would conduct the study.
This would be different from the reports conducted on the state’s teacher shortage, which found that there are over 2,828 “vacancies” that are mostly being filled by long-term substitute teachers in the interim as of this fall.
“The department shall develop and maintain a publicly accessible, interactive dashboard on the department’s website that contains the study results and recommendations,” the bill states.
House Bill 2020 was pre-filed by Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, who chairs the House Education Committee. The proposal for a study comes as many of the state’s charter schools continue to grow as many of them do not charge tuition. In addition, many families are opting for alternative education options, such as private or homeschooling, with the universal Empowerment Scholarship Account program with over 83,000 students, according to the ADE.
The upcoming legislative session will start on Monday, and various education bills have been pre-filed, including one from Sen. John Kavanagh to require greater career and technical education parameters for high schoolers.
1 thought on “Arizona teacher retention study proposed as shortage continues – The Center Square”
Education, government education is on the rocks. Much of the problems are parental lack of preparing their children for school. The second in labor union-associations protecting the industry for employees; not the purpose for which they exist. Both elements can be addressed by incentives and financial punishments as local, state and federal money is involved.
Strong measures in welfare provisions can also “encourage” family-guardian influence in preparing children for the classroom behavior required for learning. Politicians have not been addressing this problem; just pushing more of our money at it. Wrong!
