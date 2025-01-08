    Prescott eNews                     Prescott Valley eNews                                Chino Valley eNews

Crane Announces Committee Assignments for 119th Congress

Image from Rep. Eli Crane’s Newsletter

After taking the oath of office to serve as a Member of the 119th Congress, Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) announced his committee assignments for the upcoming term.

Crane will serve on both the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Committee on Homeland Security.

“I came to Washington to drain the Swamp and fight to secure our border. In the 119th Congress, I’ll be a committee member of both Oversight and Homeland Security, playing a direct role in fulfilling both of those objectives,” said Crane. “It’s an immense honor to, once again, serve and represent the People of Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District. I will forcefully keep up the fight to put Arizonans and Americans FIRST.”

Picture of Rep. Eli Crane (R-CD9)

Rep. Eli Crane (R-CD9)

