Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council Kicks Off 2025 Cookie Season from Jan. 19 to March 2, 2025, Empowering Local Girls Through Entrepreneurship

The 2025 Girl Scout Cookie season returns from Jan. 19 to March 2, 2025, as more than 7,500 girls in 90-plus communities across central and northern Arizona from Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) embrace their entrepreneurial spirit with timeless Girl Scout Cookie flavors that make a lasting impact as funds raised stay 100 percent local.

“Girl Scout Cookie season and the community’s support of the program are life-changing for local girls, directly supporting Arizona Cactus-Pine Council’s focus areas of STEM, outdoor activities, life skills, and entrepreneurship in addition to troop activities and long-term community service projects,” says Christina Spicer, Co-CEO of GSACPC. “Proceeds from the sale further support girl-led take-action projects created by Girl Scouts to make long-lasting change in mental and physical health, education, art, sustainability, animal welfare, and much more.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program proceeds also remain local, helping to improve the accessibility and affordability of Girl Scouting by offering financial assistances towards membership fees, uniforms, and camp.

“As the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, the Girl Scout Cookie Program serves as a launchpad for girls to get their entrepreneurial beginnings and build essential skills in focus areas of goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics,” says Mary Mitchell, Co-CEO of GSACPC.

The 2025 Girl Scout Cookie season lineup includes Girl Scouts’ delicious classic cookie flavors, Adventurefuls®, Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Tagalongs®, Do-si-dos®, Trefoils®, and Lemon-Ups® for $6, as well as specialty cookies Girl Scout S’mores® and Toffee-tastic® for $7. The beloved Girl Scout S’mores® cookie flavor will be retired at the end of the 2025 cookie season.

As you enjoy your favorite Girl Scout Cookies this season, discover how the sweet treats will make a difference in girls and the community across central and northern Arizona through impactful events and partnerships.

How Can I Purchase Girl Scout Cookies this Season?

Connect with a registered Girl Scout to discover how she will sell cookies this season. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder tool to locate where girls will be selling cookies in front of local establishments near you.

Booth locations include Fry’s Food and Drug Stores, Bashas’ Family of Stores, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Safeway, GNC and many other retailers and small business that have served as longtime supporters of Girl Scouting. Visit www.girlscoutsaz.org/cookiefinder and enter your zip code to find a booth.

Customers can also utilize the Digital Cookie platform, which enables Girl Scouts to manage their sales through a personalized website. This platform allows customers to conveniently purchase their favorite cookies online or have them delivered directly to their doorstep with the help of a Girl Scout.

Find a cookie booth near you at girlscoutsaz.org/cookiefinder and for more information on GSACPC, visit www.girlscoutsaz.org .

About Girl Scouts—Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC)

In partnership with 6,500 adult volunteers, GSACPC serves over 12,000 girls grades K-12 in more than 90 communities across central and northern Arizona. Since 1936, GSACPC has helped girls develop leadership skills and tools for success in a rapidly changing environment. We know that given the opportunity, every girl can become a leader, act confidently on her values, and connect with her community. For more information, visit www.girlscoutsaz.org .

Like To Write? Contact editor@enewsaz.com