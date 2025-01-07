Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of January 6, 2025

Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 15.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 25.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 1.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.488 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Arizona was priced at $2.29/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.10/g, a difference of $2.81/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.29/g while the highest was $5.10/g, a difference of $2.81/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g today. The national average is up 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Arizona and the national average going back ten years:

January 6, 2024: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)

January 6, 2023: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

January 6, 2022: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

January 6, 2021: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

January 6, 2020: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 6, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

January 6, 2018: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 6, 2017: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

January 6, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

January 6, 2015: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Las Vegas- $3.55/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.54/g.

Phoenix- $3.05/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.08/g.

Tucson- $2.86/g, down 3.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.89/g.

“Oil prices have surged to nearly $74 per barrel, the highest level in months, driven by optimism that China’s recent economic policy shifts could boost oil demand, resulting in one of the largest weekly climbs in U.S. gas prices in months,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the national average dipped below $3 per gallon for a few days in recent weeks, those days are likely behind us. GasBuddy’s 2025 Fuel Outlook, released last week, forecasts continued slight increases at the pump in the weeks ahead, before the larger seasonal spike begins in mid-to-late February and lasts through spring.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy’s averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.

SOURCE GasBuddy

