Prescott Wins at Gilbert North 8-7, Then Wins Region Title

Photo: 43 Travis Gates raised his season batting average to .382 with three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs, in the Badgers 8-7 win

The Prescott Badgers have won the Grand Canyon Region title after the Bradshaw Mountain Bears fell in the second game of a doubleheader at Lee Williams.

The Badgers finished at (10-2) in the region and the Bears were (8-2) going into the Saturday games in Kingman. Bradshaw Mountain won the first game 6-4, but could not complete the sweep, falling to the Volunteers 6-3. Meanwhile, #5 ranked Prescott had a big game with final playoff ranking implications in a make-up game down in Gilbert against the #6 American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North Eagles.

The Eagles led 2-0 after one inning, but Prescott responded to take a 3-2 lead in their half of the second. The Eagles tied the game in the bottom half and took a 5-3 lead in the third.

Photo: Billy Horn gave up just two runs in four innings of work to get the win

Billy Horn came in to pitch the final four innings after Adrian Sanderford opened the game and went three innings. Horn kept the Eagles scoreless the next two innings. Prescott scored five runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-5 lead.

The Eagles came back and had scored two in the bottom of the sixth trimming the Badgers lead to 8-7. As the tying run was standing at third with two outs, the batter hit a long fly ball to left field that was almost destined to be a game changer, but it was caught, robbing the Eagles of a home run.

The Eagles scored a pair to get within 8-7 but that was as close as they would get as Horn was able to shut the door for good in the bottom of the seventh, giving Prescott the win to improve to (16-5) on the season. ALA-Gilbert North drops to (16-10).

Travis Gates went three for three including a triple and a pair of RBIs. Dom Cruz had two hits and two RBIs. Ivan Schuster had a double and an RBI. Luke Tobin had a hit and an RBI. Ashton Whitwell in his only at bat came up with a big RBI single. Cooper Magnett had two hits and scored twice.

Horn earned the win allowing just two runs on three hits and had three strikeouts. Bryson Landon allowed all eight runs in six innings of work to take the loss. The Eagles were led at the plate by Diesel Lund and Zack Genet who had two hits and two RBIs each.

The Badgers will look to remain perfect at home this year as they close out the regular season today with a home game versus the Crismon Rattlers. Both teams can hit the ball and average 11 runs per game. Game time is 3pm.

PRESCOTT BADGERS 8, ALA-GILBERT NORTH EAGLES 7

Innings- 123 456 7 – R H E

Prescott 030 050 0 – 8 10 2

ALA-Gilbert North 212 002 0 – 7 10 1

WP:Horn

LP:Landon

GRAND CANYON REGION STANDINGS

School- W-L W-L

Prescott 10-2 16-5

Bradshaw Mountain 9-3 18-6

Flagstaff 8-4 17-9

Lee Williams 7-5 10-11

Coconino 5-7 9-15

Mingus 3-9 8-17

Mohave 0-12 6-20

SCOREBOARD

Prescott 8, ALA-Gilbert North 7

Bradshaw Mountain 6, Lee Williams 4

Lee Williams 6, Bradshaw Mountain 3

Ash Fork/Seligman 16, Joseph City 5

Eastmark 4, Douglas 1

Greenway 16, Peoria 5

Sahuarita 20, Maricopa 1

BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN BEARS 6, LEE WILLIAMS VOLUNTEERS 4

Innings- 123 456 7 – R H E

Bradshaw Mountain 400 020 0 – 6 7 1

Lee Williams 000 103 0 – 4 10 3

WP:Reynolds

LP:Romero

LEE WILLIAMS VOLUNTEERS 6, BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN BEARS 3

Innings- 123 456 7 – R H E

Lee Williams 210 020 1 – 6 5 2

Bradshaw Mountain 001 001 1 – 3 6 3

WP:Bowman

LP:Herb