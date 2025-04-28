An Astronomer at Lowell Observatory Voted Arizona’s ‘Coolest Career’

Survey of 3,002 respondents, asking them to name the coolest jobs in every state.

From animators crafting iconic Pixar characters in California to marine biologists diving with sea turtles in Hawaii, America is full of dream jobs that seem plucked straight from a movie script. While many careers can be found coast to coast, each state offers up its own unique and envy-inducing roles—often rooted in local industries, natural wonders, or iconic brands.

To uncover which gigs people envy most, career.io, an all-in-one platform for career guidance and success, surveyed 3,002 respondents, asking them to name the coolest jobs in every state. The results paint a vivid picture of ambition, adventure, and some seriously cool roles.

The top 3 coolest careers in Arizona are:

#1 Astronomer – Lowell Observatory (Flagstaff)

Stargazing isn’t just a hobby at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff-it’s a full-on career where you’d study planets and galaxies under some of the clearest skies in the U.S., earning around $127,000 a year. At the historic site where Pluto was first spotted, you’d wield world-class telescopes to capture nebulae or analyze Mars data. For star-chasers, it’s a chance to touch the universe from a mountaintop perch.

#2 Environmental Scientist – Biosphere 2 (Oracle)

Step into Biosphere 2 in Oracle, Arizona, and you’re not just working-you’re thriving in a massive glass dome that mimics Earth itself, earning $65,000 to $90,000 a year as an environmental research scientist. Picture tending a rainforest or running climate experiments that could shape humanity’s future. It’s environmental science with a sci-fi flair.

#3 Chief Engineer – World View Enterprises (Tucson)

At World View Enterprises in Tucson, chief engineers earn $90,000 to $140,000 sending payloads up to 100,000 feet-above where planes fly, just below space. These high-altitude systems support research, climate studies, and near-space tourism. It’s aerospace engineering with a twist: no rockets, just giant balloons launching at sunrise. From concept to launch, you’re shaping a futuristic frontier. For techies who dream beyond the clouds, this is where innovation lifts off.

Nationally, the the top 5 coolest careers in the U.S. are:

#1 Animator – Pixar Animation Studios (Emeryville, CA)

Bring beloved characters like Buzz Lightyear and Joy to life at Pixar’s Emeryville studio, earning $73,000 to $124,000. Pixar animators create scenes that become part of pop culture history while collaborating in a whimsical, high-energy workspace. For creative storytellers with a tech edge, it’s the ultimate blend of art and innovation.

#2 Paleontologist – Field Museum (Chicago, IL)

Paleontologists unearth fossils and curate exhibits at Chicago’s famed Field Museum, with salaries around $85,000. One week might put you on a dig; the next, prepping a T. rex skeleton for display. It’s a hands-on role steeped in science, storytelling, and Jurassic-sized excitement.

#3 Research Scientist – The Hershey Company (Hershey, PA)

Research scientists at Hershey invent the next Reese’s variation or perfect a new chocolate bar in its confectionery labs, earning between $90,000 and $110,000. It’s part chemistry, part creativity—and yes, their office really does smell like chocolate.

#4 Wildlife Biologist – Yellowstone National Park (Yellowstone, WY)

Tracking wolves, monitoring trout, and helping preserve the planet’s first national park while earning $70,000 to $90,000. It’s fieldwork with a backdrop of geysers and bison—science meets wonder in its purest form.

#5 Marine Biologist – NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center (Honolulu, HI)

Marine biologists dive into coral reefs and tag endangered species like monk seals while working in a tropical paradise. With salaries ranging from $65,000 to $100,000, it’s meaningful ocean conservation wrapped in an aloha spirit.

Infographic showing the 10 coolest careers in America

“These roles aren’t just jobs—they’re the kind of careers that spark imagination and shape industries,” says Amanda Augustine, career expert at career.io. “From spaceflight to chocolate science, this list shows how passion, science, and the right employer can create opportunities that truly excite people.”