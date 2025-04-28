Building a new future for Veterans with Parkinson’s disease – VA Heath Care Newsletter

Veterans with Parkinson’s disease can receive a wide range of care and services from VA, including comprehensive medical services to specialized treatments, physical therapy and support for their caregivers. For one group of Veterans at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System, their Parkinson’s care includes a regular check-in to see what they’ve built with their latest Lego set.

Legos help Veterans build both artistic communities and communities of support

“We started this about a year ago,” said Clinical Nurse Coordinator Jessica Kaplan. “I always ask my patients what they do for fun. Sadly, many of them say ‘nothing,’ so I asked what they used to do. So many of them said that they really missed working on their car or woodworking or just tinkering with things in their garage.”

However, for someone with Parkinson’s disease—which can affect balance, dexterity and control over hands and fingers—working with tools or a saw can be difficult, if not downright dangerous.

“It’s like their light had gone out, seeing these Veterans without their passion projects,” said Kaplan. “Legos seemed like a perfect way to safely get them active and engaged. We are working to give that light back to them!”

A sense of accomplishment

The feedback from Veterans has been overwhelmingly positive—but not for reasons most people might think.

“The one thing I hear again and again is that they like this because it’s hard,” Kaplan stressed. “It was surprising to hear at first. But building a set or creating a new scene gives a sense of accomplishment that Parkinson’s disease can rob them of in other areas of their life. It’s not only good for their motor skills, but it keeps people engaged and social. It’s really special to see.”

One Veteran said that the group provides “a unique and engaging way to express creativity, relax, and achieve a sense of accomplishment. Building with bricks has been very therapeutic and meditative, allowing me to focus on the present moment and unwind.”

“It’s awesome that I have found something that brings me joy, something to do safely, something to look forward to, and a sense of fulfillment,” said another Veteran. “It allows me to talk with others with similar disabilities that share the same interest, versus watching TV 24/7.”

A Brick Fair goal

Although the group meets virtually to reduce travel burden, their goal is to take their latest project to a “Brick Fair” in the Richmond, Virginia, area.

“We decided as a group to do an outdoor recreation scene,” said Kaplan. “One Veteran is making a mountain. Another is making a tree house. Each Veteran has built their own ‘self’ mini-figurine that will be hanging out in the park-like scene. We are going to put them together and display it at the fair, with some of our Veterans attending to show off their work. I’m so excited for them!”

Currently, VA serves approximately 110,000 Veterans with Parkinson’s disease. The exact cause is still unknown, although research indicates that a combination of genetic and environmental factors can increase risk. In some cases, Parkinson’s can be considered a presumptive condition for service connection when associated with exposure to Agent Orange or other herbicides during military service, along with periods of service at Camp Lejeune. Veterans and their caregivers who have questions about Parkinson’s disease, including risk factors and potential treatment and research options, can talk to their VA care teams about connecting to the nationwide network of VA Parkinson’s disease experts and centers. Learn more about Parkinson’s disease.