January 7, 2025 10:38 am
Zone 52 Water Main Extension Project – Scheduled to Begin the Week of January 6, 2025 (Prescott)

The City of Prescott (City) and their contractor, CLM Earthmovers, LLC, are set to begin the Zone 52 Water Main Extension Project the week of January 6, 2025. The project consists of installing a new water main from the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Williamson Valley Road to Bowie Drive South. In addition to installing over 1-mile of new water main pipe, the project includes constructing water appurtenances and the demolition of the existing 100,000-gallon Longview Water Storage Tank and Longview Booster Pump Station in the Longview Estates subdivision, off Bowie Drive South.

This project is scheduled to be complete in fall 2025 and is being undertaken to improve the City’s water infrastructure to meet current and future demands. Work may occur Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The majority of this project takes place outside of the roadways, however, please be aware of reduced speeds, loud noise, flagging operations and lane restrictions throughout the work zones. The City and contractor will work to ensure continuous water service to all properties over the duration of the project, however, brief water shut-offs will be required to tie into the City’s existing system. Those affected will be notified in advance of any temporary utility interruption. The City is dedicated to keeping the community informed of potential construction impacts throughout the project.

Picture of Prescott Public Works Department

Prescott Public Works Department

1 thought on “Zone 52 Water Main Extension Project – Scheduled to Begin the Week of January 6, 2025 (Prescott)”

  1. Vera Bloch

    It is like crying wolf. The posting of severely reduced speed limits, closing of biking trail etc. – all that is basically ignored because there is no work in progress that interferes with traffic or enjoyment of the trail above current water station in Longview subdivision. In my opinion this is recurring problem for Prescott future or non-existent construction sites. Last year we had to deal with 25 miles speed limit on Pioneer Pkwy for weeks, allegedly for shoulder work, all the way from the new roundabout to Williamson Valley Road. Nobody pays attention to the current incomprehensibly drastic reductions of speed limits and work announcements approaching the intersection of Pioneer Pkwy and Williamson Rd., from the north, because nothing is happening there workwise! If you think that people will get used to reduced speed so much ahead of time, you have not observed the traffic. We live in Longview and walk our dogs on the very trail you closed last week for no apparent reason, and we hope that you review your current postings and lower speed limits and close trails only when really necessary.

    Reply

