Zone 52 Water Main Extension Project – Scheduled to Begin the Week of January 6, 2025 (Prescott)

The City of Prescott (City) and their contractor, CLM Earthmovers, LLC, are set to begin the Zone 52 Water Main Extension Project the week of January 6, 2025. The project consists of installing a new water main from the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Williamson Valley Road to Bowie Drive South. In addition to installing over 1-mile of new water main pipe, the project includes constructing water appurtenances and the demolition of the existing 100,000-gallon Longview Water Storage Tank and Longview Booster Pump Station in the Longview Estates subdivision, off Bowie Drive South.

This project is scheduled to be complete in fall 2025 and is being undertaken to improve the City’s water infrastructure to meet current and future demands. Work may occur Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The majority of this project takes place outside of the roadways, however, please be aware of reduced speeds, loud noise, flagging operations and lane restrictions throughout the work zones. The City and contractor will work to ensure continuous water service to all properties over the duration of the project, however, brief water shut-offs will be required to tie into the City’s existing system. Those affected will be notified in advance of any temporary utility interruption. The City is dedicated to keeping the community informed of potential construction impacts throughout the project.

