Join Expert Doug Dolan for Two Transformative Discussions on Substance Abuse and Treatment – MATFORCE

MATFORCE, a primary prevention organization with a focus on stopping youth drug use before it starts, invites members of the community to attend two enlightening presentations by renowned speaker Doug Dolan, designed to empower individuals and organizations with knowledge about substance abuse and treatment strategies.

Doug Dolan, Chief Operating Officer of Recovery in the Pines, is a respected expert in substance abuse education and treatment strategies, with years of experience helping individuals and communities navigate the complexities of substance use and recovery.

Understanding Substance Abuse: Stages of Progression and Key Indicators

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Join Doug Dolan as he provides a comprehensive overview of substance abuse, exploring the stages of progression and critical signs to recognize at each phase. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how substance use develops over time, the profound impact it can have on individuals and communities, and how early warning signs can be identified and addressed.

Effective Treatment Strategies: Identifying Gaps in Current Programs

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

In this session, Doug Dolan will delve into the key elements of effective substance abuse treatment programs. Attendees will learn about best practices that lead to successful recovery outcomes while uncovering common shortcomings in current approaches. This presentation will equip participants with actionable insights to improve treatment efficacy and enhance recovery support systems.

Both events are tailored to educate the general community, including individuals, families, educators, healthcare providers, and anyone interested in making a positive impact in building healthier communities.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain crucial knowledge and practical strategies to combat substance abuse and support recovery efforts.

Register Now: Registration is required for these free virtual presentations. For more information or to register visit matforce.org or call (928) 708-0100.

MATFORCE is a community organization that educates and raises awareness about substance abuse issues, and advocates for policy change throughout Yavapai County. With over 300 active volunteers, MATFORCE encompasses the belief that stopping drug use before it starts through primary prevention strategies is an essential part of building healthier communities.

