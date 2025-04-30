City Water Conservation Rebates Make Sense – Mayor Phil Goode

Photo: Rainwater Harvesting (Ideogram.ai)

As the weather gets warmer, water use increases around the City of Prescott as many citizens and businesses increase outdoor water use. This is a great time to think about water conservation, especially following a very dry fall and winter. The City offers many water conservation incentives, including free water saving items for fixtures, outdoor watering accessories and nine different types of rebates. I would like to make our citizens aware of these opportunities in hopes that more will take advantage of these existing programs.

If you are thinking about upgrading your home with new appliances and fixtures, consider water efficient products. Today’s efficient models provide excellent performance at reasonable prices. There are many models of low‐flow toilets and urinals, ultra efficient washing machines, and hot water re-circulators that qualify for City of Prescott water conservation rebates. All City of Prescott water customers qualify.

The City offers toilet rebates, ranging from $100 to $150, for toilets using 1.28-gallons per flush or less. Qualifying ultra high efficiency washing machines are eligible for a $200 rebate. Customers with septic systems qualify for an additional $50 for these two rebates. The City also offers free indoor water conservation items, such as shower flow regulators, toilet tank flush-less bags and flow diverters, and lower flow sink aerators.

If you are thinking about landscaping, our Water Conservation Specialist is available to help you identify strategies that work for your home or business, including tips and key questions to ask your landscaping company. Schedule a visit to pick up free sample items and to discuss affordable outdoor watering accessories, landscape strategies and rebates that will keep money in your pocket and reduce the summer burden on our water aquifer. Here are a few examples of available outdoor water conservation rebates:

If you install a rainwater harvesting system, you can receive a water conservation rebate of 50 cents to $1 per gallon of storage. Creating rain gardens are also subject a maximum $500 rebate.

If you install a WaterSense labelled Smart Irrigation Controller, you can receive a $75 rebate. Smart controllers adjust watering cycles based on local weather conditions, soils, and plant types. Options start at around $50 and even include options that connect directly to your outdoor faucets.

I encourage you to take advantage of our turf replacement rebate. Receive $1.00 per square foot for eligible removal of actively irrigated turfgrass and replacing it will permeable options such as drought tolerant plants. Replacing turf with drought tolerant plants can reduce the amount of water your landscape needs by 60-80% of water compared to irrigated turf.

New this year, Prescott also offers free outdoor watering accessories for leak repairs and to increase irrigation performance while reducing the amount of water used.