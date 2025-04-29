Trump Orders All Truckers to Be Proficient in Speaking, Reading English – The Epoch Times

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on April 28 requiring all commercial vehicle operators in the United States to be qualified and proficient English speakers.

“There’s a lot of communication problems between truckers on the road,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on April 28. “We’re going to ensure that our truckers, who are the backbone of our economy, are all able to speak English.”

The order seeks to make English proficiency a “non-negotiable safety requirement” for professional drivers, “as they should be able to read and understand traffic signs; communicate with traffic safety officers, border patrol, agricultural checkpoints, and cargo weight-limit station personnel; and provide and receive feedback and directions in English,” a fact sheet from the White House read.

Trump’s order directs Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to rescind agency guidance “that watered down the law requiring English proficiency.” It also seeks to ensure that drivers without proficiency are placed out of service.

Existing federal law requiring that commercial drivers read and speak English has “not been enforced,” according to the White House.

Therefore, Trump’s order “mandates revising out-of-service criteria to ensure drivers violating English proficiency rules are placed out-of-service, enhancing roadway safety,” according to a White House fact sheet.

That will involve Duffy’s evaluating protocols for the authenticity verification of all commercial driver’s licenses.

The order directs the transportation secretary to improve trucker working conditions with the “additional administrative, regulatory, or enforcement actions” specified in the order.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), a national trade association representing professional truck drivers, celebrated Trump’s order in a statement provided to The Epoch Times.

“Basic English skills are essential for reading critical road signs, understanding emergency instructions, and interacting with law enforcement. Road signs save lives—but only when they’re understood,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “That’s why OOIDA petitioned the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance earlier this year to reinstate English proficiency as an out-of-service violation. Today’s announcement is a welcome step toward restoring a common-sense safety standard.”

Early last month, Trump signed an executive order making English the official language of the United States.

“To promote unity, cultivate a shared American culture for all citizens, ensure consistency in government operations, and create a pathway to civic engagement, it is in America’s best interest for the Federal Government to designate one—and only one—official language,” Trump’s order states.

“Establishing English as the official language will not only streamline communication but also reinforce shared national values, and create a more cohesive and efficient society.”

Ahead of Trump’s signing that order, Roman Palomares, the head of the League of United Latin American Citizens, released a statement criticizing the executive order.

“Our Founding Fathers enshrined freedom of speech in the First Amendment without limiting it to one language. They envisioned a nation where diversity of thought, culture, and expression would be its greatest strength,” Palomares said.

“Declaring English as the only official language directly contradicts that vision. America thrives when we embrace inclusivity, not when we silence the voices of millions who contribute to its success.”