Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Hosts Renowned Space Scientist Dr. Richard Holdaway for Eight-Part Speaker Series

The College of Engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is proud to announce its Distinguished Guest Speaker Series featuring Dr. Richard Holdaway, an internationally acclaimed expert in space science and technology.

This eight-part series, titled “Journeys Through Space and Time,” explores the history of space exploration and the future of humanity’s journey to the Moon and Mars. The first lecture begins on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, from 7-8 p.m. in the Davis Learning Center Auditorium (Bldg. 20) at Embry-Riddle’s Prescott Campus. Subsequent presentations will take place every other Tuesday evening through April 22, 2025.

Dr. Holdaway brings 50 years of experience in multinational space programs, including work with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). He served as Director for the UK’s National Space Lab, RAL Space, and has led numerous pioneering missions throughout his career.

“Journeys Through Space and Time” offers a unique opportunity for members of the Embry-Riddle and surrounding Prescott community to hear firsthand from a global leader in space exploration. Join us to embark on this extraordinary journey through space and time!

Lecture topics and dates include:

The Space Program and the ‘Right Stuff’

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7-8 p.m.

The first satellite launch was nearly 70 years ago, but the space program is much older than that. This first talk on space will take audiences back to the very beginning through the first rocket launch, then via Sputnik to the early manned programs of Gagarin and Shepard, the Apollo Program, the Space Shuttle and Space Station, Hubble, the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, and more.

The Universe – Stars, Black Holes, Dark Energy/Matter, and Are We Alone?

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7-8 p.m.

How big and old is the Universe? How many stars are there and what techniques do scientists use to study them? What are black holes, dark matter and dark energy? Are we alone in the universe? Hear the definitive answers to these questions and more. The answers may surprise you.

The Solar System – Our Sun and the Planets, Comets and Asteroids

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7-8 p.m.

As we look at the sun and each of the planets in our solar system, we see how they are alike— and how they differ. Explore Mars to see why there is so much interest in sending humans there. Marvel at recent photos of Pluto and examine what we know about other mysterious objects in our solar system, including asteroids and comets.

Looking Down from Space on Planet Earth

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 7-8 p.m.

Satellite technology impacts us every day. This lecture discusses what we can see on Earth from space; how satellites aid emergency relief during disasters; how satellite imagery helps city planning, security and marine safety; and how satellites monitor global weather conditions.

Climate Change – What is True? The Facts and the Lies

Tuesday, March 11, 7-8 p.m.

Everyone has heard of the dangers of climate change. Some of the information is correct, but much of it is not. Information can be deliberately misleading and result in misguided solutions. This presentation ignores ideology and provides a balanced summary of the facts (including data from space) and the fiction.

Been There, Done That! What’s Next in Space?

Tuesday, March 25, 7-8 p.m.

This lecture looks to the future by reviewing early results from the James Webb Space Telescope to examine the prospects for the first human missions to return to the Moon and Mars. Speculate on what might be further ahead, such as space elevators, space tourism, the possibilities for travel to the stars and other incredible journeys.

“Oops, That Shouldn’t Have Happened” – Things That Went Wrong

Tuesday, April 8, 7-8 p.m.

The global space program employs some of the brightest scientists and engineers in the world. Much of the science and technology is at the cutting edge of what’s possible. We have stood in awe at the success of Apollo, planetary explorations and monitoring of planet Earth. But sometimes things go wrong.

Back to the Moon and On to Mars

Tuesday, April 22, 7-8 p.m.

It has been over 50 years since humans last walked on the Moon and accomplished the first robotic landing on Mars—yet no human has visited the red planet. All that is about to change. It’s going to be highly competitive and not necessarily friendly! This lecture explores who is planning to go, why they are going, when they will go and what problems they will face.

About Dr. Richard Holdaway

Dr. Holdaway, a seasonal resident of Prescott, is a Fellow of the British Royal Academy of Engineering and former Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. In 2013, he was honored with a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to space science and technology.

