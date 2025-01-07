City of Prescott Solid Waste Collection Schedule for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – January 20, 2025

The City of Prescott offices will be closed on Monday, January 20th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 21st, at 8 a.m.
|Residential Route Day
|Collection Day
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Commercial Route Day
|Collection Day
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Thursday
|Regular
|Friday
|Regular
|Saturday
|Regular
The Solid Waste Division WILL NOT BE collecting residential or commercial trash and recyclables on Monday, January 20th, 2025. Residential & Commercial Services will be delayed for collection service. See Schedule.
The City of Prescott Transfer Station WILL NOT BE open on Monday, January 20, 2025 and will reopen Tuesday January 21st from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please remember to cover and contain all the loads when transporting them to the Transfer Station located at 2800 Sundog Ranch Road.
