January 7, 2025 10:17 am
City of Prescott Solid Waste Collection Schedule for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – January 20, 2025

The City of Prescott offices will be closed on Monday, January 20th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.  City offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 21st, at 8 a.m.

Residential Route Day Collection Day
Monday Tuesday
Tuesday Wednesday
Wednesday Thursday
Thursday Friday
Commercial Route Day Collection Day
Monday Tuesday
Tuesday Wednesday
Wednesday Thursday
Thursday Regular
Friday Regular
Saturday Regular

The Solid Waste Division WILL NOT BE collecting residential or commercial trash and recyclables on Monday, January 20th, 2025.  Residential & Commercial Services will be delayed for collection service. See Schedule.

The City of Prescott Transfer Station WILL NOT BE open on Monday, January 20, 2025 and will reopen Tuesday January 21st from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please remember to cover and contain all the loads when transporting them to the Transfer Station located at 2800 Sundog Ranch Road.

Picture of John Heiney, Community Outreach Manager | City of Prescott

John Heiney, Community Outreach Manager | City of Prescott

