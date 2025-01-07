    Prescott eNews                     Prescott Valley eNews                                Chino Valley eNews

January 7, 2025 10:49 am
Prescott Valley Police will be Doing a Car Seat Check on Saturday, January 11, from 8 am to 11 am

The Prescott Valley Police Department will have a Car Seat Check on Saturday, January 11, from 8-11am at Park Collective, located at 7450 E Pav Way in Prescott Valley.

A car seat check event allows parents and guardians to make sure their car seats are installed properly, and not damaged, or expired. Participants will drive through and have their child’s car seat or booster seat inspected by two trained car seat technicians to ensure proper installation. Staff will replace car seats that are expired or broken. Each car seat check takes 20-30 minutes.

