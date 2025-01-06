    Prescott eNews                     Prescott Valley eNews                                Chino Valley eNews

January 7, 2025 10:35 am
Search
☼ Prescott eNews ☼
Facebook-f X-twitter Youtube Podcast
PRESCOTT WEATHER
PRESCOTT VALLEY WEATHER
Facebook-f X-twitter Youtube Podcast

Structure Fire on Buck Hill Rd. – Prescott Fire Department

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Photos courtesy of the Prescott Fire Department

At approximately 6:30 AM on Sunday morning (January 5), the Prescott Regional Communications Center received multiple reports of a structure fire in the 900 block of Buck Hill Road. Fire crews from Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority responded promptly with three engines, one truck company, and a battalion chief dispatched to the scene. Four additional chief officers and a safety officer also responded to assist in managing the incident.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a fully involved attic fire. Crews initiated exterior fire suppression efforts before transitioning to an interior attack. The fire was brought under control within approximately 30 minutes.

Fortunately, no injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported. Crews remained on site for approximately two hours to conduct overhaul operations and ensure the fire is completely extinguished.

Lifeline Ambulance was present to provide medical support if needed, and the American Red Cross was dispatched to assist the homeowner with housing arrangements.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Like To Write? Contact editor@enewsaz.com
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Scott Luedeman, Division Chief | Prescott Fire Department

Scott Luedeman, Division Chief | Prescott Fire Department

All Posts »

Leave a Comment Here...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Recent Articles

All

Opinion: Bourbon Street Massacre Is What ‘Globalize the Intifada’ Looks Like – Josh Hammer

January 7, 2025

Polar vortex keeps much of the US in its icy grip – Associated Press

January 7, 2025

Nippon, US Steel file suit against Biden administration, union, and rival after $15B deal scuttled – Associated Press

January 7, 2025

North Korea says it tested hypersonic intermediate range missile aimed at remote Pacific targets – Associated Press

January 7, 2025

Structure Fire on Buck Hill Rd. – Prescott Fire Department

January 6, 2025

Petition seeks to limit role of State Bar of Arizona – The Center Square

January 6, 2025

Back to Home Page

ABOUT

ADVERTISING

Prescott Enews  P.O. Box 2825, Prescott, AZ  86302

 

 
Scroll to Top