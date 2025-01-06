Structure Fire on Buck Hill Rd. – Prescott Fire Department

Photos courtesy of the Prescott Fire Department

At approximately 6:30 AM on Sunday morning (January 5), the Prescott Regional Communications Center received multiple reports of a structure fire in the 900 block of Buck Hill Road. Fire crews from Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority responded promptly with three engines, one truck company, and a battalion chief dispatched to the scene. Four additional chief officers and a safety officer also responded to assist in managing the incident.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a fully involved attic fire. Crews initiated exterior fire suppression efforts before transitioning to an interior attack. The fire was brought under control within approximately 30 minutes.

Fortunately, no injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported. Crews remained on site for approximately two hours to conduct overhaul operations and ensure the fire is completely extinguished.

Lifeline Ambulance was present to provide medical support if needed, and the American Red Cross was dispatched to assist the homeowner with housing arrangements.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

