Updates and Clarifications about Arizona’s Forensic Audit

Dr. Lyle Rapacki gives an update on what is happening with the Arizona Senate and its planned forensic audit of the Maricopa County voting machines and ballots. He talks about all the letters and handwritten notes he has received, urging him to press onwards.

BREAKING NEWS: From the Arizona Capital Times – “All 16 Republicans in the Arizona Senate signed on to a measure introduced Wednesday afternoon that could lead to sending the Senate’s sergeant at arms to arrest Maricopa County’s elected supervisors as early as Friday.

The resolution, introduced by Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, states that all five of Maricopa County’s board of supervisors are in contempt of the Arizona Senate for refusing to turn over access to election equipment and ballots that the Senate demanded for an audit. It also directs Fann to take “all legal action” to enforce the subpoena.