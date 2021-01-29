In this edition of Arizona Today, Dr. Lyle discusses what has been happening with the forensic audit of the Maricopa County ballots (the actual paper ballots, not copies) and voting machines, the recall of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, and reads some of the letters he has been getting from viewers.
Today: January 31, 2021 6:54 am
13 thoughts on “Arizona Forensic Audit Update”
I am so grateful that you won the right to use a third party forensic auditor and not the 2’s and 2’s of companies certified by the EAC.
They are the same auditors that certified GA! They have no accreditation!
https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/az-vote-audit-led-by-dominion-tied-shell-companies-reddit-anons-strike-back/
Maybe AZ needs to look at the auditors! They are just as fraudulent as the dominion machines they are auditing!
Thank you for the update. I can’t wait until the next one.
Lyle, you are a great example of the Arizona patriot that made your state what is was and should be. I live two miles east of the Arizona state line…Virden, NM. But my heart is with Arizona and I am also a member of the Arizona Defense League. I have a daughter and three grand kids who recently moved from Chicago to Eastern Arizona.
I would like to help you out with your cause. Please give me an address so that I can contribute.
God bless you and Arizona and the USA. Bob Stille, U.S. Border Patrol Supervisory Agent in Charge (retired) 312 Gila Ave, Virden, NM 88045 575-359-4567
I’m in agreement Robert and need the address to send a contribution. After grieving for my country since the fraudulent election, I see hope. I pray for these wonderful Arizona citizens who are fed up.
Following the forensic audit from Australia- Trying not to lose faith in ensuring an outcome for a fair and honest election.
Cannot believe that at every turn, despite mounting evidence from the onset that the American people have been let down by the justice system, the elected officials, big tech and the main stream media. Our eyes are now all opened. We are praying that all those evil forces working against the American constitution and the people are brought to Justice!
Thank you for the update. Thank you very much for your hard work and persistence. I also appreciate the work of the Arizona State senate.
A HUGE “THANK YOU!”, to Dr. Rapaki and his team for their hard work and dedication. You are true patriots of the UNITED States. I suspect the dirty scoundrels are shaking in their boots waiting for the Maricopa audit result. I wonder how the National Guard lingering in D.C. till March fits in?
Thanks for your valor! Keep up the tremendous project! We are counting on you all to stick it out all the way to the end of the road, identifying and inaugurating in the true POTUS, I hope.
I would like to know who is doing the audits? Paper ballots? Machines?
Thank you so much for doing what many would like to do. It is very hard to accept what has happened in this last election and what our beautiful country is becoming. Have been saying many rosaries for the past years and especially this year for our country and all the good people in it.
Keep this story going to the forefront!
Most important one in the USA right now!
Thank you for your patriotism and love for our country and precious Freedoms.
GOD BLESS AMERICA AND DR. LYLE R.