TV crime dramas might solve a murder before the commercial break, but real justice takes time, resources and smart policy. As a retired New York Police Department officer, I’ve worked alongside detectives on homicides and violent crimes. I’ve knocked on doors, chased down leads, and sat with families desperate for answers. I’ve seen the frustration and complexity that come with real-life investigations. It’s nothing like the tidy world of “Law & Order” — where a suspect is identified immediately and the case is closed by the end of the hour.

I’ll admit it: I love these shows. In a perfect world, I’d be a blend of “Law & Order SVU’s” Captain Olivia Benson, “Chicago P.D.’s” Sgt. Hank Voight, and “Blue Bloods’” detective Danny Reagan — empathetic, relentless and always closing the case before Sunday dinner. But that’s fantasy. The real job doesn’t come with theme music or guaranteed justice. It comes with bureaucracy, backlogs and battles for resources.

While I can separate reality from fiction, many Americans cannot. The “CSI Effect” has real-world consequences, influencing juror expectations about forensic evidence, timelines and how cases are “supposed” to unfold in courtrooms and police stations. That’s a problem when justice depends on trust and accurate understanding, not TV tropes.

The fiction is seductive. On TV, crime labs turn around DNA in hours. Witnesses always talk. Prosecutors charge instantly. Everyone gets closure. Real-life policing is slower, harder and far less certain. In 2023, just 26.9 percent of rapes and 14.4 percent of burglaries were cleared. Homicide clearance rates are slipping in many cities. It’s not because cops aren’t trying; it’s because they’re overwhelmed and under-resourced.

That’s where legislation like the VICTIM Act comes in. Introduced in the last Congress, this bipartisan federal bill provides law enforcement with targeted resources to help close cases. That includes funding for more detectives, modern forensic tools, and victim and witness support. States are starting to catch on, too.

In 2023, Arkansas enacted bipartisan legislation to improve violent crime investigations. Tennessee previously enacted legislation to establish a grant program to improve law enforcement strategies aimed at increasing violent crime clearance rates. In Texas, recently introduced bills seek to enable law enforcement to hire and train specialized investigative personnel. These measures reflect what officers on the ground have been saying for years: We don’t need more dramatic tools — we need more time, support and trust.

Empirical research supports these initiatives. Well-funded policing interventions focused on violent crime hotspots improve clearance rates and reduce repeat violence, and evidence-based policing strategies outperform traditional reactive methods. At the core of this is establishing trust, which has been linked to increased cooperation.

That’s the part crime shows never get right.

While TV glamorizes tough talk and rule-bending, real policing requires buy-in from the communities we serve. Witnesses won’t come forward if they fear retaliation or don’t believe police will protect them. Victims won’t participate if they feel ignored or retraumatized. Cases won’t get solved if departments don’t have enough people to follow every lead. It’s not exciting. It’s just the truth.

Juror orientations should discuss how long investigations take. Public campaigns should debunk the idea that DNA appears with a keystroke. Lawmakers should base policies on what works—not what wins ratings.

I’ve assisted in homicide investigations that stretched on for months — sometimes years — with no easy answers and no satisfying conclusions. I’ve watched dedicated detectives juggle 30 open cases while fielding new ones. I’ve also seen firsthand what a difference it makes when we have the right resources, the right training and the community’s trust.

TV might make you feel safe. However, safety doesn’t come from scripts — it comes from smart policy. If we want the kind of results we cheer for on screen, we need to invest in the real tools that solve crimes: more investigators, stronger victim support, and legislation that treats public safety like a priority, not a plotline.