CASA for Kids Foundation’s 10th Annual Gala Reimagined as a Derby-Themed Celebration

On Saturday, June 7th, 2025, the Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation will host its 10th Annual Gala, now reimagined as a high-energy, derby-themed event titled “Champions for Children: A Triple Crown Affair.” Held from 1–5 PM at 224 N Cortez St in Prescott, this rebranded celebration is more than a gala, it’s a movement to change the lives of local youth in foster care.

Photo from the 2022 Gala

This unforgettable afternoon is made possible by Valor Contracting, Pioneer Title, and other Yavapai County businesses, whose generosity has helped transform this event into a showstopping community affair. Attendees can expect:

Streaming of the Belmont Stakes

50/50 race betting

A talented caricaturist

Horse racing games

A vibrant auction

Delicious food including BBQ, seafood, and gourmet desserts

And the return of the Best Dressed Contest, where festive derby fashion will be on full display

The event will also feature the 2nd Annual Champions for Children Awards Ceremony, honoring those in our community who go above and beyond for foster youth.

Hosting this year’s celebration are two beloved local figures: Candace Divine, acclaimed musician and frontwoman of Ponderosa Grove, and Barry Barbe, owner of El Gato Azul and passionate community advocate. Their combined charisma and heart promise to make the afternoon as meaningful as it is memorable.

“Every child deserves more than a system, they deserve a champion. This derby is a chance for the community to show up for nearly 300 foster youth, one hat, one smile, one bid at a time,” says Yvonne Bartlett, Executive Director of Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation.

Every dollar raised will directly benefit children in foster care across Yavapai County, helping to provide emergency clothing, birthday and holiday gifts, school supplies, and life-skill enrichment opportunities. These funds also support youth aging out of the system with critical resources like housing, transportation, and education assistance, ensuring that no child feels forgotten during or after their time in foster care.

This is more than a party. It’s a chance to step up, show up, and stand up for kids who need it most. Space is limited, so be sure to get your tickets now at the website .